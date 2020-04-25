Sussanne Khan Captures Ex-husband Hrithik With Her Kids Amid Lockdown, Dedicates a Poem

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is currently living with the 'War' actor and her two kids amid the lockdown. However, recently Sussane shared an adorable picture of her ex-husband and her kids on her Instagram handle by dedicating them a William Henry Davies' poem.

Sussanne Khan asks "what is life?" by sharing a photo of Hrithik Roshan and her kids

For all the unversed, Sussanne Khan has moved back with Hrithik Roshan so that their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, can be with both parents during the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo frequently share posts from their lockdown diaries together on social media. However, recently, Sussanne posted a lovely candid photo of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan chilling in their balcony, spending we-time. In addition to sharing the picture, Sussanne also dedicated excerpts from William Henry Davies' poem 'Leisure' to the trio in the caption of the post.

What is this life, so full of care,

We have no time to stand and stare.

No time to stand beneath the boughs

And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’



So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as

we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where.

There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare.

Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care.

Inserts taken from the poem

Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself

Not so long ago, Hrithik Roshan had also posted a video of himself on his Instagram handle wherein he tried his hands at playing the piano. In the video, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne is seen 'photobombing' the video, as she took a stroll of his house. Hrithik captioned the video writing, "Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."

