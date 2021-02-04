Sussanne Khan Calls 'Mr Kong' While Posing In Front Of Her Creation As Charcoal Clocks 10

Sussanne Khan recently celebrated ten years of her company which was her 'brainchild'. The Charcoal Project was started by Sussanne in 2011 and she has been successfully managing her interior designing company ever since. The picture she posted to announce the completion of ten years of the company saw Sussanne in a minimalistic black blazer and blue jeans. The background of the picture is what she has highlighted through her caption. She is seen leaning on what looks like a metallic monster. It has the body of a transformer and the face of a monkey.

Sussanne Khan wants to call 'Kong'

Sussanne Khan captioned her picture saying, “Hey Siri... please call Mr Kong🦍.” This is in reference to the creation the interior designer is leaning against. She said through her hashtags that Charcoal had completed ten years. Another hashtag read that ‘#theeglesarelanding”’ with respect to the launch of her online store which was announced in an earlier post.

The statue is huge and looming, but it is perfectly aligned. She called the creation, that looked like something right out of a sci-fi movie her “magnificent beast” which showed her attachment and affection towards her work of art. She called for 'King Kong' via Siri and it seemed to have reached her in the avatar of her creation.

Sussanne Khan adds new member to her family

In an earlier post on Sussanne Khan's Instagram, we can see the designer clutching onto a little black puppy. Pure joy radiates from her face as she welcomes the new member to her family. She is in a grey tee which contrasted perfectly with the jet black Shitzu. Her son is seen standing behind her smiling into the camera as though he was happy with the addition to their family too.

Her caption revealed that the puppy is named "Purple Khan" as she welcomed it to their family. She also said that Purple was Zai and Malzo’s little princess. Many people have commented on how cute the puppy was and how happy Sussanne Khan looked with the puppy in her hand. Friends, relatives and fans all pitched in with their two-cents in the comments.

