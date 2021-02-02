Which Is The First Golden Jubilee Film Of India? Find Out Here

For a while now, people have wondered as to which is the first golden jubilee film of India. In addition to that, they have wondered about the film that has had the most successful theatrical run of all-time up until today. This article will dwell into the identity of the first film that completed 50 weeks at the Indian box office. In addition to the same, this article will also talk about the only film that has had a successful 50-week-long run in a total of 60 cinema halls.

What is the first Golden Jubilee film of India?

As per a report on CareerRide.com, Sant Tukaram, the 1936 Marathi language film which was directed by Sheikh Fattelal and Vishnupant Govind Damle, was the first film that completed 50 weeks in Cinemas. Sant Tukaram tells the story of Tukaram (played by Vishnupant Pagnis in the movie), who starts off as a farmer but then develops the reputation of a saint. The film touches upon the themes of jealousy and rivalry. As of this writing, Sant Tukaram has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb and has been reviewed by a total of 221 users on the site. A clip from the same can be found below.

The clip:

Which is the only film that has 60 golden jubilee?

The answer to this question, as per the admin of a Facebook page known as the Indian Hippy, is Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. The film, which touched upon the subject of friendship, courtship, revenge, and the dacoit situation of the '50s, as per the admin of the Facebook page, holds the yet-to-be-overtaken record of celebrating 50 weeks run across 60 cinema screens in India. In addition to that, the 1975 feature film also celebrated 25-week-long runs in over 100 Indian cinemas. An iconic scene from the film, which is referenced, and quoted to this day, can be found below as well as on various channels on YouTube.

The video clip:

What is a Golden Jubilee film?

As per the list of terminologies that are frequently used by the members of the Indian entertainment industry, a film is said to be a golden jubilee hit when it has completed 50 weeks in cinema halls. The Indian subcontinent has seen many examples of the same throughout the course of its 100-year-long history. The films that have been mentioned above are two of the several films that have enjoyed that long a run at the Indian cinema halls.

