Sussanne Khan Shares Cute Moments With The Kids As She Wishes Her Nephew A Happy Birthday

Sussanne Khan recently posted pictures of the cutest moments she spent with the kids in her family. As it was Sussanne Khan’s nephew’s birthday, who is also Zayed Khan's son, she shared some lovely pictures of him along with other family members. Let’s have a look at how Sussanne Khan’s children spent some quality time together.

Sussanne Khan's birthday wishes for her nephew

Sussanne Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these adorable moments of her and the kids. In the first picture, she can be seen with her kids along with his brother, Zayed Khan’s son. She can be seen adorably hugging the kids and posing for the camera in a black dress. In the next photo, all the children of Sussanne Khan’s family can be seen with Zayed Khan in a blissful mood. The next photo in Sussanne Khan’s post is one of the most adorable ones as it depicted a fun time being spent at the beach by all the kids. It followed a few more pictures of Sussanne Khan’s family members with the children while the last picture consisted of an old picture in which Sussanne Khan can be seen along with the kids when they all were quite young. As it was the birthday of Zayed Khan’s son, Sussanne Khan wrote a heartfelt caption for him.

In the caption, she stated how his nephew, Zidaan was her third son and how he was the most sensitive loving brother on the planet. She even added how the other kids, Ray, Ridz, and Aariz were so lucky to have him as a brother and wished him to shine on limitless.

Sussanne Khan’s fans also wished her nephew on his birthday and even complimented her as she looked amazing in the pictures. Many of her fans took to her Instagram post and dropped hearts in the comment section for Sussanne Khan and even added fire symbols to illustrate how hot she was looking in her recent pictures. Have a look at how the fans reacted to the photos of Sussane Khan’s children.

