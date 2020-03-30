Sussanne Khan's Adorable B'day Wish For her 'Ray Of Sonshine’ Hrehaan will Melt Your Heart

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are co-parenting their sons and amid the lockdown are spending time together home quarantining. Sussanne recently took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her son Hrehaan's birthday. She posted a whole album for her son in the post. Take a look at Hrehaan Roshan in the album shared by Sussanne Khan on her Instagram here.

Sussanne Khan shares an album on son Hrehaan's Birthday

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram on March 27, 2020, to share a video album on her son's birthday. She captioned the video by writing "To my Son..🌟where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... 🌎♥️✨✨✨Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. ♥️Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core.✨✨✨✨✨#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat♥️♥️♥️😇🌍". In the video, she shared a lot of pics of Hrehaan Roshan where he is seen vacationing with his mom, dad and even some pictures of him playing the guitar and many solo pics of the star kid.

Other than this, Sussanne Khan also shared how she has been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a glimpse of her home office. In this post, she is seen sporting a checkered outfit. Take a look at the post here.

