Sussanne Khan's Adorable B'day Wish For her 'Ray Of Sonshine’ Hrehaan will Melt Your Heart

Bollywood News

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram to share a photo album on son Hrehaan Roshan's birthday where he is seen vacationing with his mom, dad and solo pics too

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are co-parenting their sons and amid the lockdown are spending time together home quarantining. Sussanne recently took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her son Hrehaan's birthday. She posted a whole album for her son in the post. Take a look at Hrehaan Roshan in the album shared by Sussanne Khan on her Instagram here. 

Read Also| Sussanne Khan Shares View From Hrithik Roshan's Home; Shows Glimpse Of Pigeon's Conference

Sussanne Khan shares an album on son Hrehaan's Birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram on March 27, 2020, to share a video album on her son's birthday. She captioned the video by writing "To my Son..🌟where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... 🌎♥️✨✨✨Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. ♥️Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core.✨✨✨✨✨#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat♥️♥️♥️😇🌍". In the video, she shared a lot of pics of Hrehaan Roshan where he is seen vacationing with his mom, dad and even some pictures of him playing the guitar and many solo pics of the star kid. 

Read Also| "Your Italy?": Sussanne Khan's Coronavirus Appeal Leaves Netizens Wondering; See Here

Other than this, Sussanne Khan also shared how she has been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a glimpse of her home office. In this post, she is seen sporting a checkered outfit. Take a look at the post here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Read Also|When Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Were In The Spotlight Together; See Pictures

Read Also|Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan The 'most Incredible Man', Posts Birthday Wish

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
