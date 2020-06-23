Sussanne Khan's Father's Day Video For Hrithik Has Pinkie Roshan's Attention

Sussanne Khan recently posted the most adorable video of her kids and their father, Hrithik Roshan, on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday. In the video posted, a number of moments of Hrithik Roshan and their two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, could be seen put together, forming a memory book. One of the many people to shower their love and blessings on the adorable post has been Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan.

Sussanne Khan recently decided to post a video named to show her followers a few adorable moments between Hrithik Roshan and their sons. In the video posted, Hrithik Roshan could be seen doing the regular dad jobs of taking care and entertaining the kids. He can be seen spending some quality time with the two boys in various pictures that have been added in the collage video in order to wish him a happy Father's Day.

The video includes pictures from a beach, house, hotel, airport, and food court amongst other stunning places. These fun moments between the father and sons have the audience in awe as they have expressed themselves in the comments section of the video. The favourite one according to them is where Hrithik Roshan can be seen rubbing some sunscreen on his son’s face. In the caption for the post, Sussanne Khan has written that when God could not be everywhere, he made ‘A Dad’. She has also mentioned as a continuation that Hrithik Roshan is simply the best dad ever, while also wishing him a happy Father’s Day. Have a look at the video from Sussanne Khan’s Instagram here.

One of the many people to drop a comment under the adorable video collage has been Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan. She seemed very impressed with the video posted and was of the opinion that it is very beautiful. A number of people have also agreed with her comment and appreciated the efforts put in by Sussanne Khan. Have a look at the comment posted by Pinkie Roshan on Sussanne Khan’s Instagram post here.

