Sussanne Khan Shares 'Typical Wednesday' Selfie As She Watches Pigeons On The Sand

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is currently living with him and their two kids amid the lockdown. Recently, Khan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself and penned down that it's a typical Wednesday for her, sitting at her outdoor desk and watching pigeons on the sand.

Here's how Sussanne's typical Wednesday looks like

On May 18, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram to share how her 'typical Wednesday' looks like. In the caption, she also expressed that she is getting used to the new normal and also that it is her typical Wednesday afternoon at her outdoor desk. Sussanne's caption read, "Watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this." Take a look at Sussanne Khan's Instagram post:

Sussanne Khan recently also wrote a lengthy and heartwarming blog for a magazine wherein she spoke about co-parenting with Hrithik Roshan amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, Sussanne Khan revealed in the blog that when the lockdown was announced, she and Hrithik Roshan decided to stay together as it would be beneficial for their sons. Sussanne Khan also expressed that they decided to regroup their energies towards creating some serenity for one another. Sussanne Khan added that with thoughtful minds, she and the War actor decided to begin their 'lockdown adventure'.

The duo frequently shares posts from their lockdown diaries together on their social media handles. Recently, Sussanne shared an endearing candid photo of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan chilling in their balcony, spending some quality time. In the caption, Khan penned down inserts from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies.

Long back when Sussane Khan moved to Hrithik's house, she took to her Instagram and shared how Juhu beach looked like amid the lockdown. In the caption, she also expressed that such a thing has happened once in a lifetime that she could capture a pigeon conference on the shores of the beach. Take a look at Sussanne Khan's Instagram post:

