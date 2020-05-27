Sussanne Khan Reflects On 9 Years Of Charcoal, Says 'single Experiment Can Prove Me Wrong'

Many Bollywood celebrities have established interior designing business on the side like Twinkle Khanna. Similarly, Sussanne Khan had also founded The Charcoal Project in 2011 which is a boutique interior decorating store housing collections of renowned designers like Andrew Martin, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth for love. The year 2020 marks nine years of The Charcoal Project and Sussanne took to her Instagram account to post about the occasion.

Sussanne Khan celebrates nine years of The Charcoal Project

She posted a picture of herself standing in front of a grassy wall. Behind her, one can get a glimpse of a grand Eagle King statue. Sussanne quoted Albert Einstein, as she reminisced her journey of nine years with The Charcoal Project. She wrote, "No amount of experimentation can ever prove me right, a single experiment can prove me wrong... ‘ Albert Einstein #9yearsofthecharcoalproject #keepexploring #fullmetaljacket #eaglekinfullforceahead".

Sussanne Khan has gained global recognition for her The Charcoal Project. Last year, she was awarded Asia's Most Influential Designer Award at the Designer Of The Year (DOTY) Awards 2019 which was held at Kuala Lumpur. In an interview with a daily portal, Sussanne said how the news "overwhelmed" and "humbled" her.

In the same interview, Sussanne Khan also revealed that her design is "quiet luxury and edgy shabby chic". Talking about the inspiration for her work, she said she gets inspired by "human emotions". Sussanne hopes that one would feel "energised" walking into a space designed by her. Another aspect of her inspiration comes from nature, Sussane mentioned.

In other news, Sussanne Khan is recently lodging at Hrithik Roshan's home during the lockdown. The ex-Bollywood couple reportedly said that this decision was taken to keep their sons comfortable and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Sussanne shared a picture of herself working from the comforts of home. In the caption, she said, "Getting used to the new normal.. 🌊☀️🖊typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this🙏 ♥️ #outdoordesk #gratefulheart #makethesunyourfriend #persistandperservere #tranquility #bffsgorgeoushome #summeroflockdown2020".

