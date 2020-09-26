Sussanne Khan Gives Fans A Virtual Home Tour As Hrithik Roshan Leaves An Adorable Comment

Sussanne Khan offered fans a virtual tour of her house through a post on Instagram. The designer is a known interior designer and therefore fans marvelled at the amazing pieces she had put together for her home. Sussanne Khan, in a roughly 18-minute long video, shows all of her house and the various elements she has added to it. Hrithik Roshan too seemed quite impressed with the video and left an adorable comment.

Sussanne Khan gives fans a virtual tour of her home

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne Khan shared a video which was titled “At Home with Sussanne Khan”. Thus, as the video began, the star showed the huge living room and the beautiful walls and elements around it. She also went on to show all of her rooms and various art installations she had added to her home.

Fans were simply marvelled by the amazing interior decorations done by her. Several elements like the balcony and the artworks impressed fans as they found it to be quite unique and fun. Celebrity friends of the artist also commented on the video and mentioned how amazing they thought her house was.

Hrithik Roshan also commented on the video that he was truly amazed by the tasteful art done inside the house. Further on, he mentioned that the kitchen part was something that he liked the most in the entire house tour. Several fans commented on his comment and so did Sussanne Khan. She thanked him for the comment and left a few emojis.

Sharing the amazing video, Sussanne Khan in the caption wrote that she welcomes all her followers to her home as she offers a virtual tour of it. She also says that the home is something she has created and called it Labour of Love. She then used a few hashtags to end the caption.

Further on, she wrote that she loves her job and said that she is grateful for it. Several Bollywood celebrities also shared the same view and praised Sussanne Khan for her amazing home which looked quite stunning as per comments from celebrities.

