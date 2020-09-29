Sussanne Khan Enjoys Stunning View Of Nature, Highlights Importance Of Patience

Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to show off the beauty of nature and the effect it can have on a person. She posted a picture of her window which revealed the stunning greenery that is visible through the crystal clear glass. She also shared a meaningful quote by the famous Ralph Waldo Emerson while throwing some light on the importance of being patient and not rushing into things. Her fans have been complimenting the view in the comments section, while also agreeing with the quote she has added.

Sussanne Khan enjoys scenic view

Sussanne Khan recently uploaded a picture, while revealing what she has been up to lately. She posted a picture of full-wall windows, showing her followers the soothing green view that lies ahead. In the picture posted, a well-arranged window is seen with a luminous view of the city. The glass windows also have a few green plants to decorate the area, along with a modern stool for people to settle in. The view features an empty grassland with a few buildings further ahead, giving the perfect blend of nature and the concrete jungle. A few mountains can also be spotted at a distance, adding to the beauty of the scenery.

In the caption for the post, Sussanne Khan has spoken about the power of nature and patience. She has shed some light on how much being patient can help people. Quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson, Sussanne Khan has mentioned that nature has the ideal pace for life and its secret has a lot to do with the quality of patience. Through the hashtags of the post, she has also expressed how grateful she is, at heart, as she enjoys the beautiful place in peace. Have a look at the post on Sussanne Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented the relaxing view that she has captured here. A few of her celebrity friends, including interior designer Vinita Chaitanya and an artist called the Indian Mentalist, have also spoken highly of the place that is visible from the window. A few of her followers have used a bunch of emoticons to put their thoughts forth. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Sussanne Khan Instagram

