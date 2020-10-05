Sussanne Khan Showcases The Magic Of Marble's Illumination On Social Media; See Photo

Interior designer Sussanne Khan often engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different social media platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of marble work on one of her washroom walls. Moreover, the interior designer appreciated it in the caption of her post. Here is everything you need to know about Sussanne Khan’s recent social media post that you must check out right away.

Sussanne Khan talks about the magic of marble's illumination on social media

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures featuring marble work on her bathroom wall through her official handle on October 5, 2020, Tuesday. She also appreciated the way the stone looked in her newly styled washroom. Sussanne Khan showed four photos showcasing the sculpted marble wall behind the round mirror and the square-shaped sink.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sussanne Khan applauded the use of marble and the way it accentuated the look of the bathroom.

She penned, “The thing about Marble, is the many intricate ways it can be sculpted and then the magic of its illuminationðŸ¤”. Besides adding emoticons like heart, bulb, axe, and a construction worker, she used relevant hashtags to define her post. Sussanne Khan penned. ''Playing with Stone, Grey Mist, Marmo, The Charcoal Project, Sculpt and Illuminate''. Check out Khan’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Sussanne Khan's recent social media post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Sussanne Khan garnered more than 3,300 likes and over 36 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the interior designer shared their responses on the section. Many among them penned how much they loved the artistic style of the washroom.

On the other hand, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, claps, and kisses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sussanne Khan’s marble post that you must check out:

