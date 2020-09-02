Sussanne Khan Shares Insights From Jay Shetty's Book; Shares The Concept Of Mudita

Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to share an update with her fans about what has been on her bookshelf lately. She posted a couple of pictures of Jay Shetty’s Think Like a Monk, highlighting the part of the book that she liked the most. She also made an attempt to explain the concept of ‘Mudita’ by putting up a few impactful words from the book. Author Jay Shetty was amongst the many people who dropped comments on the post about the content.

Sussanne Khan on Think Like a Monk

Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to share some insight from a motivational book that she has been reading lately. She posted a picture of the cover page of the book Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty. She also put up a picture of the ‘Spot Stop Swap’ system which is used to fix an ultimate issue in life.

Sussanne Khan spoke in the caption for the post about the concept of Mudita, in the words of Jay Shetty. She mentioned that Mudita is the concept of experiencing selfless joy in the success of others. The book speaks about how there is always some room for happiness as it comes with no limit. She added that according to the book, the monks believe there is always a seat for everyone when it comes to happiness and joy.

Through the caption, Sussanne also thanked Jay Shetty for the wise, insightful words as she believes in every bit of it. Have a look at the post on Sussanne Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have been complimenting the book and speaking highly of the author. Jay Shetty also dropped a comment thanking Sussanne Khan for her kind words about his piece. Have a look at few of the comments on the post here.

Read Sussanne Khan Posts An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; Hrithik Finds It 'too Sweet'

Also read Sussanne Khan ‘misses Working Out’ With Her Friend, See Post

Hrithik Roshan also posted a picture of the book, Think Like a Monk, on his official Instagram story. He thanked Jay Shetty for the ‘amazing gift’ and also expressed his eagerness to read the book. Have a look at the story uploaded on Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram here.

Read Hrithik Roshan & Family Come Together For The Last Aarti Before Ganesh Visarjan; See Video

Also read Hrithik Roshan And Family Bid Farewell To Lord Ganesha In Eco-friendly Manner

Image Courtesy: Sussanne Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.