Sussanne Khan Flaunts Sassy Look In A Spiked Facemask, See Photo

Interior designer Sussanne Khan regularly engages with her fans and followers on different social media platforms. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself through her official handle. The photo features her sporting a black spiked facemask, which is matching with her outfit. Here is everything about Sussanne Khan’s recent social media post that you must check out right away:

Sussanne Khan flaunts a sassy look in the spiked facemask

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and shared a selfie in a distinct spiked facemask through her official account on October 6, 2020, Tuesday. The interior designer has worn a shiny black mask embellished with silver spikes. She has matched it with her similar-shaded top and has kept her highlighted hair loose.

For a rounded off look, Sussanne Khan paired her outfit with a denim jacket and has sported vivid necklaces. One of them features a carving of the word 'Brave', while the other pendant features a heart-shaped design. Moreover, the interior designer has opted for a minimal makeup look and has applied eyeliner and kohl.

Sussanne Khan is visible sitting in her car in the recent social media photo. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, she wrote, “October is for Obsidian…” Moreover, the interior designer added hashtags such as 'Color of the Year 2020', 'Spiked', 'Brave and Fearless', and 'Brighter than Sunshine', to describe her picture. Check out Sussanne Khan’s photo on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Sussanne Khan's social media post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Sussanne Khan has garnered more than 8020 likes and over 110 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the interior designer responded to the picture. Many among them called her gorgeous and appreciated the sassy facemask.

Meanwhile, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, rose, thumbs up, blossoms, and crowns, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sussanne Khan’s recent Instagram post:

