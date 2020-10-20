Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Gets Hacked; Warns Followers Of 'viral Thieves'

Interior designer Sussanne Khan often engages with her fans on social media. Recently, her Instagram account was hacked by someone. She shared a written note on her Instagram handle to inform her fans and warn them about such hackers. She also thanked Instagram for retrieving her account. Many celebrities expressed the same concern in the comment section.

Sussanne Khan's Instagram hacked

On October 19, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that her Instagram account got hacked. She wrote a handwritten note and shared the picture on her page. She wrote that her account was hacked by a fake email id which was pretending to be Instagram. She added that she did not know that it wasn't authentic and clicked on the button. She warned her followers to not click on any dodgy emails and messages.

She also mentioned that Instagram helped her recover her account. She thanked the official page for handling the situation quickly. In the end, she concluded, "Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits."

Response to Sussanne Khan's Instagram post

A lot of celebrities in her comment section said that they faced a similar issue while using the app. Actors like Sikandar Kher, Smriti Khanna, Arjun Bijani mentioned that they have been in a similar situation before. Celebrity chef Maria Gorettiz said that she's been there. Sussanne Khan's fans seemed worried as she informed them about her Instagram account getting hacked. They thanked her for making them aware of such hackers. Some even complimented her for her handwriting. Here are some of the comments from Sussanne Khan's Instagram post.

A sneak peek into Sussanne Khan's Instagram

Sussanne Khan's Instagram is often filled with pictures from her personal life, her work that includes designed locations and pictures of her friends. She recently shared a selfie of herself, post a run. She lied on the floor and posed for the camera. She wrote, "Post-run endorphins!!! lovvvvvvvve this feeling" Take a look at her photo:

Sussanne Khan had also shared pictures of her floor to the ceiling glass window and the decor around it. Her followers found it beautiful and complimented her for her taste in designing. She quoted Rumi in the caption," Our greatest strength lies in the gentleness and tenderness of our heart."

