Sussanne Khan Poses With 'Heart Monsters' Hrehaan And Hridhaan; Calls Them 'core Strength'

On February 5, 2021, Sussanne Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with her sons. In the pictures, Sussanne can be seen spending quality time and having fun with her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While sharing pictures, she lovingly called them ‘heart monsters’. She further called them her ‘ray star’ while adding hashtags. Take a look at her latest post.

Sussanne Khan poses with her children- Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Also read: Sussanne Khan Meets Her Younger Self, Advices Her, "Bad Decisions Make The Best Stories"

In the first picture, Sussanne can be seen holding Hrehaan and Hridhaan and flaunted her bright smile while posing for the camera. In the second and third candid pictures, the mother-sons trio can be seen having fun as the children are seen lying on their mom Sussanne’s back. Sussanne captioned the post as, “My Heart monsters… who have eaten up my heart. #myridzajaan, #myraystar, #corestrength, #gratitude, #loveisasuperpower” with a white heart and blessed face emoticon.

Also read: Sussanne Khan Shares Cute Moments With The Kids As She Wishes Her Nephew A Happy Birthday

As soon as the adorable pictures were uploaded, her fans and followers also showered their love in the comments section. Several fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan simply called them ‘Beautiful’ and added a red heart to his comment. Another one commented, “cutest pics ever”. A user complimented them and wrote, “Your kids are beautiful” with several red hearts. Another one commented, “So sweet all of them” with several black hearts.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan parted ways in the year 2014. The couple seemingly share a good bond and has also shared their parental duties since then. The family can often be seen together spending quality time.

Also read: Sussanne Khan Welcomes A New Addition To Her Family; Introduces 'Purple Khan' To The World

Sussanne is quite active on social media recently as she frequently updates her fans on her daily activities. She recently shared a picture informing her fans that she has welcomed a small puppy into her family. In the candid picture, she can be seen holding her new puppy and her son Hridaan stood behind her. Sussanne wore a grey tee and applied minimal make-up.

She kept her short hair loose and accessorised her casual avatar with a smartwatch and few bracelets and a ring. She captioned the picture as, “Hello Beautiful Purple… welcome to our tribe. Zai n malzo’s little princess. ‘#PurpleKhan’, ‘#jetblackshihtzu’”. Bipasha Basu, Twinkle Khanna, Neelam Kothari, Arjun Bijlani and several others from the entertainment industry dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons in the comments.

Image Source: Sussanne Khan's Instagram

Also read: Sussanne Khan Calls 'Mr Kong' While Posing In Front Of Her Creation As Charcoal Clocks 10

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.