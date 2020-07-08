Sussanne Khan Gets Whole Salon To Herself, Shares Selfie Of Her 'girlie Funtime'

As lockdown restrictions have begun to ease down, and things are slowly crawling back to normalcy, several people are spotted stepping out of their house for some work. Recently, Sussanne Khan was spotted at a popular salon in Mumbai as she stepped out to get a hair cut and a spa after a break of almost four months. Sussanne gave a glimpse of her new hairstyle along with the salon staff on social media and even thanked them for their courteous help.

In the pictures on her Instagram, Sussanne can be seen donning a face shield while she happily flaunts her new look. Apart from Sussanne, two other helpers can be seen striking a pose with her while maintaining social distancing. Sussanne also shared a picture of her name written on a paper and thanked the salon staff for reserving the entire salon or her and making the visit so much special. While captioning the “little pocket of girlie Funtime” post, Sussanne expressed gratitude for the same and wrote that it feels warm and special when people do such things out of love.

One of the staff from the salon, Zenobia Mody was quick enough to respond and thanked Sussanne for gracing the salon. She mentioned that she loved all the gossips and conversations the two had while colouring and snipping her hair. Apart from this, several other fans of Sussanne also took to the comment section to hails her beauty. One of the users wrote that pampering oneself is badly needed at this point in time. Another user wrote that Sussanne is looking gorgeous in that new look. Another user narrated her incident of visiting a salon for a quick eyebrow and how she had to return back disappointed. The user explained and wrote that she went for a quick eyebrow and got to know that only hairdressers are open not beauty yet .and now she has to wait for a few more days for her eyebrows to be done properly. A fourth user called Sussanne “stunning.”

Sometime back, Sussanne who seems to be missing all her trips to several exotic locations shared an old picture of herself in which she could be seen enjoying a vacation. Sussanne Khan was seen sharing how she misses going out on vacation during summertime. Sussanne Khan captioned the post 'Once upon a time summer felt like this' as she took her fans down memory lane. In the picture, Sussanne can be seen wearing a black bikini as she is lounging on a beach in Bora Bora.

(Image credit: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram)

