Sussanne Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her Summer Vacations 'before The Lockdown'; See Here

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an old picture of herself in which she could be seen enjoying a vacation. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have been posting pictures from their vacations before the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed on people. Sussanne Khan was seen sharing how she misses going out on vacations during summertime.

Sussanne Khan goes down memory lane, shares throwback pic

Sussanne Khan captioned the post 'Once upon a time summer felt like this' as she took her fans down memory lane. In the picture, Sussanne can be seen wearing a black bikini as she is lounging on a beach in Bora Bora. Check out the gorgeous picture of Sussanne Khan below.

Fan Reactions

As soon as the post went up, the fans of Sussanne Khan were seen flooding the post with their comments. Numerous fans appreciated the celebrity for her gorgeous looks while many others also praised the location of the picture. There were several fans who commented saying that they wish things get back to normal soon. Check out the comments below.

What has Sussanne Khan been up to during the lockdown?

Reportedly, Sussanne Khan was in quarantine with her two sons and ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne Khan's Instagram account was regularly updated by her as she would actively post pictures and videos to give fans an insight into her life during the lockdown.

Moreover, the celebrity would share videos with her sons and ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. She would even post motivational posts to help her fans get through these dark times.

The career of Sussanne Khan

On the work front, Sussanne Khan is a businesswoman and interior fashion designer. Reportedly, Sussanne Khan had collaborated with film producer Gauri Khan to launch The Charcoal Project foundation in Mumbai. It was the first interior fashion design store in India, and it is also reportedly considered as the most popular design store in India.

Sussanne has also worked for The Label Life, which is an e-commerce fashion lifestyle company that established in the year 2012. In the year 2014, she launched the official branch of Pearl Academy campus in the city of Mumbai. There, she supported the students of the academy by handling scholarships.

Image credits: Sussanne Khan's Instagram

