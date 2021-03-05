Sussanne Khan Says 'justice Prevails' In Her New Post; What Is She Hinting At?

Sussanne Khan is a well known Indian interior and fashion designer. She is also the former wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The interior designer has recently shared an Instagram post with a cryptic caption where she mentions about "the policy of truth".

What is Sussanne Khan's Instagram post hinting at?

Sussanne Khan recently shared a selfie with a cryptic caption that says, "The Policy of truth... justice prevails. Life delivers, Thank you Mighty Universe. #maxandsumirrorselfies #itwillallbeworthit #thegirlmustalwaysbebrave #gratefulheart." With all of her fans complimenting her on her selfie, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "On point". While only time would tell about what Suzzanne Khan was indicating, check out her recent post.

Image credits: Suzzanne Khan Instagram

Meanwhile, Suzzanne Khan's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan recorded his statement with the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch. This was in regards to his 2016 complaints about fake emails sent by his name to actor Kangana Ranaut. The actor was summoned by the crime Intelligence unit of the Mumbai crime branch on February 27, 2021, to record his statement in the 2016 complaints filed by him.

A look at Sussanne Khan's Instagram updates

A few days ago, Suzzanne Khan shared glimpses of the success party of her design store, The Charcoal Project. On the 10th anniversary of the store, she shared a heartfelt clip that features her having a gala time with her friends and team of The Charcoal Project. Sussanne Khan gained an Art associate degree in interior designing from the USA.

She started her career as an interior designer and later partnered with the film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan. Together, they launched and introduced The Charcoal Project foundation in Mumbai. Sussanne also launched a branch of Pearl Academy campus in Mumbai and supported the students by handling scholarships. She wrote a gratifying post on the occasion stating, "What’s this life worth, without trying to make the special people around you feel so very empowered. There is so much life to live and so much love to give. thank you my dear friend @shrutitejwaniphotography for this wonderful video."

