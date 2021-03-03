Sussanne Khan Celebrates Nephew's Birthday, Shares Stunning Throwback Pictures; See

Sussanne Khan is an avid social media user who often treats her followers with glimpses of her personal life. On Wednesday, March 3, Sussanne took to her Instagram space to share a sweet birthday wish for her nephew Yuraaz Arora. Going by the pictures, it appears that the entire family assembled together to celebrate the occasion. Sussanne Khan also travelled down the memory lane and posted a slew of throwback photos with a heart-warming accompanied by it.

Sussanne Khan’ Instagram post

In the pictures, the birthday boy can be seen posing alongside Sussane’s children as they appear to be seated in a restaurant. The photo is followed by another which includes Sussane’s father Sanjay Khan alongside Yuraaz. Her post then includes a slew of stunning photographs from their previous get-together. This sweet gesture might have refreshed many memories of the Khan family. While sharing the birthday post Sussanne wrote,

The good son, brother, grandson, nephew n every bond.. handsome is what handsome does.. Happy belated birthday to my gorgeous @yuraazarora.. god bless u limitless for the wonderful human u are #mysacredfamily

Followers of the fashion designer happened to have ‘loved’ the photos shared by her. While some called them ‘beautiful’ others dropped heart and smiley emoticons on the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans reacted online:

This post just comes days after the popular designer shared glimpses of the success party of her design store namely, The Charcoal Project. On the 10th anniversary of the store, she shared a heartfelt clip that features her having a gala time with her friends and team of The Charcoal Project. The video also sees her popping champagne and cutting cake at the success party organised by her. She coupled her celebration with a sweet note dedicated to those who made her journey special. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at the adorable video shared by Sussanne Khan below:

What’s this life worth, without trying to make the special people around you feel so very empowered....There is so much life to live and so much love to give.

