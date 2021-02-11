Sussanne Khan Chases 'endorphins' While Nailing Pushups; Says 'Relentlessly Build Arms'

On February 10, 2021, Sussanne Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen pulling off a few push-ups while maintaining the correct posture and angles in front of a mirror. While 'chasing endorphins', Sussanne, in the caption, informed her fans and followers that she is ‘relentlessly’ building her arms. Take a look at her latest workout video.

Sussanne Khan's workout video gives major fitness goals to fans

In Sussanne Khan's video, one can see her doing push-ups in front of a mirror while listening to Pascal Letoublon’s Friendships. She wore a black tank top and same coloured tight pants paired up with blue sports shorts. Sussanne completed her look by wearing white running shoes and a grey hairband as she tied her hair in a high ponytail. She accessorised herself with a hand belt and a grey ankle belt. The video had “Whenever wherever… chasing Those endorphins” with a laughing emoticon with a ‘Yasss” GIF. While sharing the short video, Sussanne captioned it as, “Relentlessly build those arms..” with a blue heart.

As soon as Sussanne Khan's fitness video was uploaded, her fans were quick to like the post and dropped positive comments. Pragya Kapoor, Farah Khan, Vinita Chaitanya and several others also dropped praising comments. A fan commented, “Me too. The so necessary endorphins” with praising hands and clapping hands emoticons. Another fan wrote, “Incredible” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Wow. You are a great example to follow” with a pair of praising hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “Fabulous Stuff Beautiful” with several fire emoticons and blue hearts.

Sussanne Khan is an active Instagram user who frequently treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. On February 8, 2021, she shared several pictures from an event she attended recently at the 76-floor sky villa Lodha World Tower in Lower Parel, Mumbai. In the picture, she posed with interior designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sussanne looked elegant as she wore a yellow coloured mini dress. She kohled up her eyes and wore nude lipstick. She parted her hair midway and kept them loose. In the caption, she wrote, “Congratulations my maestros for this fabulous project. @sandeepkhosla @abhujani1 and loads of success to @lodha_luxury” with a pair of purple hearts and a laughing face emoji.

Image Source: Sussanne Khan's Instagram

