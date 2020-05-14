Tara Sharma & Sussanne Khan In Awe Of New TomFoolery Video 'A Tale Of Two Mindsets'; Watch

New Zealand-born Welsh poet Tomos Roberts, also known as Probably Tom Foolery on social media, has been garnering praises and attention of people from all over the globe for his insightful videos during the lockdown. The filmmaker has posted a new video through his Instagram on Wednesday wherein he has beautifully brought out the conflict between optimism and pessimism that has been a constant in our minds due to the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The 3-min-48-second video is titled 'A Tale of Two Mindsets' as the author asked through the caption, "In 'A Tale Of Two Mindsets', I ask you this, who is right?".

The video caught the attention of celebrated Indian designer Sussanne Khan as well as that of British-Indian actor Tara Sharma who is also a talk show host for The Tara Sharma Show. Both have commented on ProbablyTomFoolery's video with praises for the thoughts that he has conveyed through it. Tara Sharma also said that she will be hosting a virtual chat with Tomos Roberts for her show through Instagram Live on Friday, May 15 at 4:30 PM IST and noon UK time.

Another one of ProbablyTomFoolery's videos that went viral recently had been the one titled 'The Great Realisation'. Roberts had captured the imagination of millions of people around the world with his video through the fairytale-style poem which detailed the grim realities of pre-Covid life. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor had been one of the many A-listers who shared the video through her social media handle and she captioned it, "a must-watch for every soul".

