Suyash Tilak To Make His Debut In Bollywood With 'Khaali Peeli', Shares Stills

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli is all set to release in a few days on Zee Plex. Marathi actor Suyash Tilak will be seen in the film. This will be Suyash Tilak's debut film in Bollywood. He shared a few stills from the film in which we can see Suyash Tilak along with the other actors.

Suyash Tilak's debut in Bollywood

Suyash Tilak is popularly known for his role as Jay in the Marathi serial Ka Re Durava that aired on Zee Marathi. He also did various films such as Coffee aani Barach Kahi and Classmates. Tilak will make his Bollywood debut with Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli. He will be playing the negative role of “Mangya” in this film. He recently shared a series of stills featuring him as Mangya along with the other cast members.

Suyash Tilak shared a picture of him, Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Panday in a single frame. Ishaan Khatter is seen punching Suyash Tilak's character Mangya in the still. All three actors are standing in the middle of the bridge with a taxi. Ananya Panday is seen watching the fight scene of Ishaan Khatter and Suyash Tilak. Take a look:

He also shared a series of pictures that are stills from the film. He shared the post to thank the team of Khaali Peeli to give him an opportunity to work with them. The first picture is a candid of Suyash Tilak with Maqbool Khan, the director of Khaali Peeli. The second picture is also a candid with Maqbool Khan. However, here, Suyash is seen posing with a gun. There are a few stills of Suyash Tilak with Jaideep Ahlawat, who is the villain in the film.

The next still is with actor Zakir Hussain wherein Suyash is sitting inside the car and Zakir Hussain is delivering a dialogue. He also shared a still where he is holding Ananya Panday on a gunshot while she looks extremely scared. In the last still, Suyash Tilak is seen playing carrom with a few other actors. Suyash Tilak thanked the entire team in his caption. He concluded by writing, "The list to thank everyone involved in the project is endless I’ll cherish the process always." Many celebrities from the Marathi industry congratulated Suyash on his debut in Bollywood.

About Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The Khaali Peeli cast includes Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Suyash Tilak in a negative role. The plot revolves around a taxi driver and a prostitute as they run away from goons for their lives. The film will release on Zee Plex and a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru on October 2.

