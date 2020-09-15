Swanand Kirkire Requests Netflix To Dub Documentary 'The Social Dilemma' In Hindi

Netflix recently released The Social Dilemma documentary which speaks about the impact of social media on people. The documentary is now being deemed to be an eye-opener for many fans as it explores the targeting nature of social media and gives a first-hand look at how these platforms work and manipulate its users.

Though the documentary now has been earning a positive word of mouth from Netflix viewers, singer-actor Swanand Kirkire has come forward and requested Netflix to dub The Social Dilemma in Hindi.

Swanand Kirkire wants Hindi version of The Social Dilemma

I request @NetflixIndia to get “The Social Dilemma” dubbed in Hindi and every Indian language possible.à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤®à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤® subtitles à¤¹à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥‚ à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¥‹ . à¤¹à¤® à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥€à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¶à¤² à¤®à¥€à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤–à¥‡à¤² à¤¸à¤®à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤œà¤¼à¤°à¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ ( à¤¦à¥€ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¶à¤² à¤¡à¤¿à¤²à¥‡à¤®à¤¾ à¤œà¤¼à¤°à¥‚à¤° à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤¿à¤¯à¥‡ ) — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) September 14, 2020

Swanand Kirkire recently took to his Twitter and tagged Netflix India's account requesting them to dub The Social Dilemma in English. The singer-actor believes that Indian viewers should get to know the 'game' of social media, which has become prominent in the information age. Swanand also wrote that if a dub for the documentary is not possible, then he wishes for the streaming platform to at least provide Hindi subtitles. In conclusion, Kirkire wrote that everyone should watch The Social Dilemma.

Swanand Kirkire's tweet was received positively amid his fans who took to the comment section and left affirmative comments, aligning with his idea of getting a Hindi dub for the documentary. While one user wrote - 'Totally agree. People need to see and understand, in every language possible, the devastation that social media can cause to our present youth and future generations.' Another one wrote - 'I was thinking just the same...I want this in Bengali so much...like it could be so much accessible to so many people I want to show...'. Check out their reactions below -

I just finished watching it and my mind is blown but I am not sure à¤•à¤¿ algorithms, reward pathways of à¤¥à¥‡ brain, artificial intelligence à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ concepts à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤¸à¥‡ simplify à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ translate à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤. Sounds like an uphill task. — Sumati Thusoo (@SumatiThusoo) September 14, 2020

About The Social Dilemma

The Social Dilemma has triggered some strong reactions amid viewers about their specific use of social media and how it is used to carry out data collection and ad-targeting. The documentary aims at being provocative and investigative about the nature of social media. The documentary through its runtime does not waste time in exposition and leads viewers right down the terror to showcase the ugly truth of social media. Though a Black Mirror season is not scheduled for 2020 release, Netflix's The Social Dilemma has made up to the loss effectively.

