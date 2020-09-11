The Social Dilemma Cast: A Look At The Expertise Panel And Characters Of The Documentary

Netflix’s documentary version of The Social Network titled The Social Dilemma recently released. The documentary is an expertise narrative about the power of social media and the effects caused by the tech platforms on the users. It also stars a teen who is a social media addict and a group of experts giving their opinion on the tech platforms' impacts. Here is a look at The Social Dilemma cast.

Cast of The Social Dilemma

The expertise panel in The Social Dilemma

Tim Kendall

The Social Dilemma features a panel of tech experts who give details about the insiders of companies like Google and Facebook. The former president of Pinterest, Tim Kendall has been a part of the documentary. He has also worked as the Director of Monetization at Facebook.

Tristan Harris

The co-founder and president of the Center for Humane Technology, Tristan Harris has also given his opinion in the documentary. Harris has also worked in Google and therefore has insights towards the implications of technology that he was creating. Harris mentioned in the documentary, “Never before in history have 50 designers made decisions that would have an impact on two billion people”.

Also Read| Will 'Away' on Netflix return for season 2? Know more

Jaron Lanier

Jaron Lanier who is a computer scientist and philosophy writer has also given his perspective in The Social Dilemma documentary. Lanier has penned several books like Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now and You Are Not a Gadget.

The Social Dilemma characters

Skyler Gisondo

Skyler Gisondo plays the role of a social media addict teen. Skyler is known for his roles in Santa Clarita Diet and Booksmart. The actor has started working in the industry from the age of six. Skyler has also worked in movies like Hard Sell, Vacation, Class Rank, The Binge and The Startling. He also had a role as Young Shawn in the TV series Psych.

Also Read| Meghan Markle won't be returning to screen with Netflix deal, to focus on production house

Vincent Kartheiser

Skyler’s phone A.I system is also played by a celebrity that is Vincent Kartheiser. He is known for his roles like Connor on The WB television series Angel and Pete Campbell on the AMC television series Mad Men. He received six Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and won twice along with the cast for Mad Men. He had roles in the films Alaska and Another Day in Paradise. The actor lent his voice for the evil algorithm set out to trap users. The Moonrise Kingdom fame Kara Hayward is also featured in the dramatised cast.

Also Read| Chris Evans to star in Netflix's 'Extraction 2'? Story likely to be a prequel

What is The Social Dilemma about?

The Social Dilemma, directed by Jeff Orlowski, is a documentary based on the powers of social media. It follows the story of effects and control that tech platforms have over social media users. The Social Dilemma gives insights about the psychology of what's keeping the users glued to the screens of their gadgets. It also showcases why companies are competing for the users' attention, and ultimately, how dangerous and destructive this power can become. Jeff Orlowski is best known for both directing and producing the Emmy Award-winning documentaries Chasing Ice and Chasing Coral.

Also Read| Parineeti Chopra gives a review of 'The Social Dilemma' on IG; says 'The irony isn't lost'

Picture Courtesy: Stills from The Social Dilemma trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.