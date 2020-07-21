Swara Bhasker Apologises To Sushant's Family For Dragging Late Actor's Name In Online Feud

After the online feud between the prominent stars Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, and Swara Bhasker, Swara took to her Twitter and asked her other colleagues to seek an apology from the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress urged her colleagues to apologize for using the actor’s name in their heated arguments on social media. The actress mentioned that its time people should celebrate the memory of the great soul.

Swara apologises to Sushant Singh Rajput's family

Swara wrote that she had an introspective moment when she realized that everyone owes an apology to Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Swara further mentioned that the late actor has Dil Bechara's release coming up and this is not the right time that his name gets involved in every online bicker. The Veere Di Wedding actress also urged her friends and followers to take a moment and celebrate the memory of the bright soul that is no longer present physically with all. At last, Swara wrote that it's time that people should forget certain things and be kind and empathetic towards each other.

Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. 🙏🏽 Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2020



Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker indulged in a Twitter war after the latter was dubbed as a B-grade actor by the former. Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle to scoff at the ‘Manikarnika’ actress and her claims of starting feminism in the film industry. Sharing a video clip of Kangana’s recent interview on her Twitter handle, Swara wrote that Kangana ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, Swara also claimed in the tweet that Kangana started Feminism with Queen in 2013. She even called her an “unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers.”

Soon after hearing the remarks posted by the actress on Twitter, Kangana’s outspoken team replied to Swara and wrote that none of the stars were born in the golden era of Indian cinema after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry. The team also mentioned that the place became a stinking place and the awakening happened with Kangana Ranaut's film Queen in 2014. The official team of Kangana also accused the actress of distracting people from the main culprits of Sushant Singh Rajput with her tweets. The team also ranted out at the actress for protecting the “movie mafia dons,” with her posts on social media.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress has always been known for her outspoken mannerism and her strong take on the existing nepotism in the film industry. In a recent interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, Kangana had called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’ who were not getting good roles in movies because of nepotism in the industry.

