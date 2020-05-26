Swara Bhasker Hits Back At Troll Who Told Her To "settle In Pakistan", Read Details

Swara Bhasker has always been very vocal about her thoughts recently gave it back to a troll who asked her to go to Pakistan. The actor has never minced her words and has openly taken a stand for what she feels is right. Due to this, the actor has had to face a lot of backlash online as well.

Often, the actor faces trolls, people sending her hate comments, and people telling her mean things on social media. However, recently, the actor stood up against a Twitter user who asked her to ‘settle in Pakistan’ along with many other mean things. Swara was quick to respond to the user and corrected his knowledge about the same.

Swara trolls the troll

The actor had shared a post where she had expressed her condolences for the people who died in the Pakistan plane crash. She expressed her deepest sympathies and said that she would pray for the survivors. Check out her tweet below.

Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors & for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #KarachiPlaneCrash @Natrani @ariebazhar @moeenpal https://t.co/PcELJRenoL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2020

Seeing the tweet, a user started telling Swara that she must go settle in Pakistan. He even wrote in the post how the ancestors of their country looted India's temples. The user said that despite all this, Swara was supporting them. Check out the user’s tweet below.

You should really settle in pakistan. @ReallySwara there ancestors looted our temples / raped hindu women's. Mentioned in Tanaji movie. जान दोगे या जात. Openly challenging hindus and u stand for them. https://t.co/6OhaJGwG0h — The Hindu (@anil_tomer) May 23, 2020

Swara Bhasker responded to him and corrected his historical facts. She wrote in the tweet that instead of studying history lessons through Whatsapp, he should have actually studied correct history before stating it on social media. The actor further said that facts about ancestors and history are more complex than one Twitter status can fit.

Anil ji! Bharat & Pakistan ke logon ke ancestors ek hi hain! :) Harappa, Mohenjo daro, indus valley civilisation kabhi padhaa ya suna hai?? Yahi dikkat hoti hai jab History aap Whats App university se Padhtey hain!!!! Itihaas Twitter ke 280 characters se thoda zyada complex hai! https://t.co/yCb4NVfX3R — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 24, 2020

Tragic plane crash incident in Karachi

Recently, a tragic incident had taken place in Pakistan. A flight carrying 91 + people on board crashed in a residential area in Karachi. According to media portals, nobody on board survived, and many people got injured in the houses where the plane had crashed.

On another note, Swara Bhasker has been doing her part to keep her fans entertained during the lockdown. The actor has been encouraging them to stay fit and healthy even during the lockdown. The actor is often seen posting motivational quotes to help her fans to get through these dark times.

