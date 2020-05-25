Swara Bhasker And Other Celebs Whose Role As The Lead's Best Friend Was More Appreciated

There have been several movies made on female friendships that showed their bonds in a beautiful way There were a few films amongst these in which the female lead's best friend was more empowering than the lead character. Here is a look at a list of such actors and their movies in which their role as supporting best friends was fantastic.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Shares Throwback Pics On Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding Anniversary

Swara Bhasker in Veere Di Wedding

2019 released film Veere Di Wedding was a story of four girls. Despite different family backgrounds and facing various issues, they were shown as best friends. The plot of the rom-com movie revolved around the commitment-phobic Kalindi Puri's (Kareena Kapoor) big fat Punjabi wedding. Her friends Avni (Sonam Kapoor), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) join her, and the gang reunites after ten years. Swara's character was in the throes of a divorce following an incident where her husband catches her masturbating. Her role in the film was praised as well as criticised for its boldness.

Kriti Kulhari in Pink

The list will be incomplete without adding Pink in it. Three friends — Minal Arora (Taapsee Pannu), Falak (Kriti Kulhrai) and Andrea (Andrea Tariang)— stand by each other when they are faced with a distressing situation. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a group of girls who try to file an FIR against a politician's nephew. The film showed how they faced the circumstances that life threw at them. In a scene where Minal is being taken to jail, her friends stand by her, giving each other rock-solid support.

Lisa Haydon in Queen

Queen is considered as one of the most empowering movies Bollywood has ever made. The film was not only praised for its standout story and stellar performances, but it also made the audiences fall in love with the close friendship of Rani (Kangana Ranaut) and Vijaylaxmi (Lisa Haydon). The film reminded many of their friends who helped them get out of their shells. Lisa's role as Vijayalaxmi in the movie was loved by many as it showed that no matter how far her level of crazy was, her heart of gold made many love her to bits.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Questions TikTok India After Faizal Siddiqui's Account Gets Banned

Ira Dubey in Aisha

Sonam K. Ahuja and Ira Dubey portrayed the role of Aisha and Pinky in the film Aisha which was made from Jane Austen's novel Emma. The film gave many an insight into friendships. The girls sang, shopped, did rafting trips, makeup, and stayed by each other in every situation. However, at the end of every up and down, they were there for each other. The film Aisha taught many a lesson that even after various ups and downs, one's best friend is the one who will always be there.

Gul Panag in Dor

Remembered as one of the best mature portrayals of female bonds, the film Dor showed many how women can be each others' most significant allies. Despite the differences in class and economic background, the beautiful and realistic friendship of Gul Panag and Ayesha Takia that slowly forms between the two leading ladies was what made this film such a milestone in the portrayal of female bonds. The film also had Shreyas Talpade in the leading role.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Travels To Delhi By Road As Her Mother Suffers Collarbone Injury

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Slams Netizen For Using 'tum' Instead Of 'aap', Says 'hum Dost Nahi Hai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.