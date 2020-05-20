Swara Bhasker Questions TikTok India After Faizal Siddiqui's Account Gets Banned

After receiving a lot of backlash on social media from across the country, TikTok India banned Faizal Siddiqui's account for violating multiple community guidelines. Siddiqui's video was alleged of glorifying acid attack and promoting violence against women in the name of content creation. With the hashtags '#bantiktok' and '#bantiktokinIndia' trending on Twitter after the Faizal Siddiqui controversy and the YouTube vs TikTok row, Swara Bhasker raised questions at TikTok India for allowing content-creators to promote 'false misogynistic stereotypes' on Twitter.

While a lot of popular faces of the tinsel town expressed their disappointment regarding Faizal Siddiqui's viral acid attack TikTok video, TikTok India pulled down his account from their platform. The National Commission for Women's chairperson, Rekha Sharma also wrote a letter to both Maharashtra Police and TikTok India and suggested they take strict actions against him in addition to blocking his account.

Furthermore, celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Ashish Chaudhary, Sona Mohapatra and Vikrant Massey to name a few called out Faizal Siddiqui and bashed him for propagating violence against women on Twitter. Later, joining the bandwagon was the Veere Di Weeding actor Swara Bhasker. Bhasker went on to slam TikTok India and raised questions at them for allowing such content on their platform on Twitter. Reposting Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok video, Swara Bhasker tweeted,

"Hey@TikTok_IN why and how are you allowing this kind of content -which is SO obviously celebrating and promoting aggression and violence against women, and perpetrating false misogynistic stereotypes -to be published & viewed freely on your platform??? #Shame"

Hey @TikTok_IN why and how are you allowing this kind of content -which is SO obviously celebrating and promoting aggression and violence against women, and perpetrating false misogynistic stereotypes -to be published & viewed freely on your platform??? #Shame https://t.co/cdnlttQKQp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 18, 2020

Before Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok controversy started making headlines on social media, Faizal's brother and famous TikToker Amir Siddiqui received a lot of flak online after he was roasted by the sensational YouTuber Cary Minati. The record-breaking roast video was taken down by YouTube later for the violation of their terms. The video was on its way to becoming the most liked, non-music video ever on the platform. However, it was taken down because the YouTuber had pointed out the inferiority of TikTok as a content-creation platform, in comparison to YouTube.

