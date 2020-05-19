TikTok Bans Faizal Siddiqui's Account After Facing Backlash For 'acid Attack' Viral Video

After brother Amir Siddiqui was making headlines for being roasted by sensational YouTuber Carry Minati amid the YouTube vs TikTok row, Faizal Siddiqui has received major flak on social media for one of his TikTok videos that allegedly promotes violence against women. However, after hundreds and thousands of people, including some of the eminent names of the showbiz, raised their voice against Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok, his account has finally been banned from the content-creation app. TikTok banned his account for violating community guidelines.

Amir Siddiqui's brother Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok account gets banned for propagating acid attack

Faizal Siddiqui had a massive follower base of a whopping 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is one of the members of Team Nawab. Recently, one of his TikTok videos started making rounds on the internet wherein he is seen splashing a liquid on a girl's face who betrays him for someone else. The liquid in the video was compared to acid by Twitterati and later, a lot of social media users reported the video for glorifying acid attack and propagating violence against women. Later, the chairperson of NCW (National Commission for Women) too wrote a letter to Maharashtra Police and TikTok India suggesting them to not only block his account but also take strict actions against Faizal Siddiqui.

Written to @DGPMaharashtra DGP to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui. Also wrote to @TikTok_IN to block this person from the platform, though they have deleted the video from it after a call from @NCWIndia https://t.co/drBqy9ykji pic.twitter.com/X1CpM8soBt — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 18, 2020

Soon after that, TikTok banned Faizal Siddiqui's account due to multiple community guidelines' violations. After his account was banned, the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal slammed Faizal Siddiqui for 'promoting acid attack'. She also thanked the National Commission for Women for taking strict action against Faizal as she shared his TikTok video on her Instagram handle and captioned it,

"Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizane of the viral video by TikTok ‘influencer’ Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack.Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society.

We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks , violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are curse to our society.

So it is important to ban such videos and accounts from the social media.

Come forward-we urge you to stop acid violence-Stop Sale Acid"

Alia Bhatt's elder sister and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had also raised her voice against the TikTok video by saying that it was depraved. Pooja took to her Twitter handle to retweet Faizal's video shared activist Licypriya Kangujam on Twitter and lashed out at the girl as well for participating in the video. Check out Pooja Bhatt's tweet below:

What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this? https://t.co/I5OLTEZGVe — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 18, 2020

Check out other celebrities' tweets who raised their voice against Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok

Hey @TikTok_IN why and how are you allowing this kind of content -which is SO obviously celebrating and promoting aggression and violence against women, and perpetrating false misogynistic stereotypes -to be published & viewed freely on your platform??? #Shame https://t.co/cdnlttQKQp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 18, 2020

Pure example of the sick and diseased side of social media. @TikTok_IN must show sense by chopping of its tumour infected parts.

Theres a bunch of stupidly enthusiastic people doing just about anythin on social media,who must be shown the door in order to keep a proper decorum. https://t.co/8jLobGyapC — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) May 18, 2020

I saw this in the morning. I really didn’t know how to react. I still don’t know how to.



But my heart burns. Sad, maybe. Maybe angry.



But when we casually end up doing things like these, it shows that there is something majorly wrong with us. https://t.co/zlFMerabzu — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) May 18, 2020

