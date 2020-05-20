Swara Bhasker Travels To Delhi By Road As Her Mother Suffers Collarbone Injury

Swara Bhasker recently decided to travel to Delhi via road as her mother is in an injured state. Swara Bhasker’s mother fell off from the stairs and injured her shoulder due to which it was important for Swara Bhasker to visit her in Delhi. She took permission from the authorities and covered over 1400 km to reach home from Mumbai, where she had been living alone for a while.

Swara Bhasker travels 1400 km by road to reach Delhi

Swara Bhasker recently covered a 1400km long journey between Mumbai and Delhi after seeking proper permission from the authorities. She had to visit her mother who is working as a professor in Delhi. Speaking to a leading daily about the journey and the necessity of it, actor Swara Bhasker said that her mother fell and fractured her shoulder at their home in Delhi recently and she had been worrying while she was in Mumbai amidst the lockdown.

She said that the fracture is in her collarbone and hence her entire torso is in a brace. She has been strictly advised to keep her right hand and right side of the torso immobilised. Swara Bhasker said that luckily her sister-in-law was in Delhi and was able to move in right after the incident. She said that her sister-in-law helped in carrying out daily tasks like changing clothes and combing hair, among other things. Swara Bhasker had been feeling both restless and guilty for not being in Delhi to help her mother. Due to such a situation, when the movement was allowed, she got the necessary permissions and decided to go from Mumbai to Delhi by road.

Swara Bhasker also confirmed that she travelled along with her pets. She said that it was a mega two-day road trip with her five pets, including her four cats and one dog. She also revealed that she did not inform her parents about the trip that she is making and hence when she arrived in Delhi, her family was completely surprised. She expressed how grateful she is to the authorities who granted her permission to make the trip happen. She said she was very glad about being able to be there for her mother and help her with little things.

