'Swara Bhasker Was Crying On Nil Battey Sannata Sets' Says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Here's Why

Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari gave an exclusive interview to India.com and spoke about her friend and actor Swara Bhasker. She talked about Bhasker on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing about Swara's strong emotional attachment towards society and people, she shared an incident where she had found Swara crying in her vanity van.

Swara Bhasker's emotional side

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari remembered an incident from the set of Nil Battey Sannata. She talked about how the Assistant Director was trying to get Swara out of her vanity van. They were all calling for her, but she refused to come out, which was surprising. Ashwiny talked about how she is always on time and would also manage the sets. She then shared that she decided to go into the vanity van and saw that Swara was crying profusely.

Ashwiny asked her what happened. She also asked whether somebody said something to her on the sets or if somebody offended her. Ashwiny asked whether it was because of the work pressure or the place they were shooting in as they were not used to it. Finally, Swara opened up and said that she is crying because there was a war happening in Syria.

Ashwiny then shared that Swara feels strongly about many things because of her strong presence on the humanitarian grounds. Swara shared that she has been disturbed with the situation in Syria and she has been watching TV and receiving tests about the same. Ashwiny then added that Swara also tried to show her the map but she asked her to stop crying and get ready. Ashwiny told Swara that they can chat about it over dinner but they need to shoot for now as the crew is waiting.

