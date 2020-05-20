Swara Bhasker Slams Netizen For Using 'tum' Instead Of 'aap', Says 'hum Dost Nahi Hai'

Swara Bhasker recently took to her Twitter handle and then bashed a TikToker who was glorifying brutality against women. After this, one fan questioned her and referred to her as 'tum', to which she retorted.

Swara Bhasker's savage reply to netizen

A netizen questioned one of Swara Bhasker's tweets against the content shown in TikTok videos. He told her that he is not in support of the TikTokers and that he just wants an answer from her on this topic. His choice of words in the line, "मैं उसका किसी प्रकार से समर्थन नही करता हूँ बस तुमसे सवाल कर रहा हूँ” prompted a response from the actor. Take a look at the tweets here.

मैं उसका किसी प्रकार से समर्थन नही करता हूँ



बस तुमसे सवाल कर रहा हूँ — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@_garrywalia) May 18, 2020

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to respond to this netizen. She savagely pointed out that they weren't friends and he should address her with respect and use 'aap' instead of the more colloquial 'tum'. She then went on to answer his question about the kind of content shown on TikTok and in the film industry. Read more to know about their complete interaction.

Where it all started

All this started after a TikTok star shared a video where he glorified brutality against women. Faizal Siddiqui had shared a TikTok video where he was seen splashing a liquid on a girl, after which the girl was seen with a scarred face made with makeup. When Faizal Siddiqui posted this, he used the line, “Usne tumhe chhod dia? Jiske liye tumne Mujhe chhoda tha....."

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and expressed that she is not happy with the trend. In her tweet, she raised questions about the platform and Tiktoker Faizal Siddiqui. Take a look at the tweet here.

Hey @TikTok_IN why and how are you allowing this kind of content -which is SO obviously celebrating and promoting aggression and violence against women, and perpetrating false misogynistic stereotypes -to be published & viewed freely on your platform??? #Shame https://t.co/cdnlttQKQp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 18, 2020

She was then questioned by a man who said that such things happen in films as well. After her savage response to his choice of pronoun for her, Swara Bhasker replied to the man's question. Take a look at the interaction here.

आप लोग मूवीज़ में नही दिखाते ??



फिर तो वो भी ग़लत है ?



मतलब एक बंदे ने एक narrative सेट कर दिया उसके पीछे कूद पड़ो ?



कर तो वो भी ऐक्टिंग रहा है ? https://t.co/sZgPMw0e4G — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@_garrywalia) May 18, 2020

हर बार जब फ़िल्मों में महिला विरोधी मज़ाक़, sexist stereotypes या लिंग आधारित हिंसा को बढ़ावा दिया गया है या ‘normalise’ किया गया है- जो अक्सर हुआ है- तो अनेकों लोगों ने उसपर सवाल किये हैं! आपको सवालों से दिक़्क़त क्या है? और हाँ.. महिलाओं पर हिंसा romanticise करना ग़लत है! 🙏🏽🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/NjwjTNTckP — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 19, 2020

