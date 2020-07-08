Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Gets Applause From Her First Film Producer Lakshmi Manchu

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Thappad is a critically-acclaimed film, which deals with the sensitive issue of domestic violence. The film has got a huge appreciation from Telugu actor, producer and television presenter Lakshmi Manchu. Taking to Twitter, Lakshmi also hailed Taapsee Pannu for making a bold choice. Keep reading to know more:

Thappad gets huge applause from Lakshmi Manchu

In her Twitter post, Guntur Talkies actor Lakshmi Manchu stated that Taapsee had made her a fan for more than one reason. In the post, Manchu revealed that she watched Thappad two weeks ago and has not been able to bring herself to write a note on what she thinks about the film. It made her question about everything that she was taught as an Indian woman, as a woman coming from a particular community.

ALSO READ: Saroj Khan's Last Rites Performed, Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala, Others Recall Memories

My darling @taapsee you made me your fan for more than one reason. More power to you and all the amazing people who were a part of this brilliant film. #Thappad pic.twitter.com/7ld5DYizM9 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 7, 2020

The Chandamama Kathalu actor further added that while watching the film, she felt like each character was a part of her subconscious mind. She was always asking the same questions to herself while watching the movie. In her words, upon the movie's conclusion, she felt empowered and also so broken that it made her relook at how she looks at herself and the self-respect she has for herself.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Vanity As She Gets 'back To Work'; See Pic

Ending the message Manchu wrote that she can’t thank Taapsee Pannu enough for being as bold as she is and bringing films like these in front of the audience. The TV host further urged her fans to watch this film. She wrote that Thappad is a must-watch for all men, women and children across the world to understand the importance of women’s self-respect.

Taapsee Pannu’s reaction to Lakshmi Manchu’s tweet

Awwwww! 10 years later... from the time I started the journey where you held my hand through it to now when I can make you proud, this feels like we have come a full circle. And such a gratifying one. Yes this one is special for more than all the reasons anyone knows. Big hug ❤️ https://t.co/EnjGGoAuue — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2020

Acknowledging Lakshmi Manchu’s tweet, Taapse also replied by stating that from the time she started her acting journey, Lakshmi held her hand through it. Now, she has made Manchu proud, and it feels like their friendship has come a full circle. With this post, Taapsee Pannu was referring to Jhummandi Naadam, a 2010 Telugu film with which Taapsee made her debut, and Lakshmi Manchu produced this film. Apart from this, Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu collaborated again for the 2013 film Gundello Godari, in which they shared screen space. Moreover, Taapsee Pannu also made a special appearance in Lakshmi Manchu’s 2015 film Dongata.

ALSO READ: 'Hit Us Really Hard': Taapsee Pannu Shares Details Of Meeting With The Power Company

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's Inflated Bill To Vidyut's Irked Tweet; A Look At Controversies Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.