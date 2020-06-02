Taapsee Pannu Shares Still From 'Schitt's Creek'; Says, "scared To Start Season 6"

It seems like Taapsee Pannu has been spending her time amid lockdown by binge-watching the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. However, this time, the actor is scared to watch the same. Take a look at her Instagram story to know more about it.

Taapsee Pannu posted a still from the sitcoms Schitt's Creek and wrote, "almost scared to start the sixth season of Schitt's creek because I know seventh doesn't exist". Taapsee Pannu also went on to tag the lead characters of the sitcom which were seen in the picture that is Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Dustin Milligan. Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. Schitt's Creek is produced by 'Not a Real Company Productions'. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke. Now living in a motel, Johnny Rose played by Eugene Levy and Moira Rose played by Catherine O'Hara along with their adult children, Dan Levy as David and Alexis as Annie Murphy must adjust to life without money and with each other.

Taapsee Pannu's 'fashionably messy' picture

In the recent past, Taapsee Pannu shared a stunning picture of herself sitting in her kitchen with some fruits placed around her. Taapsee looked all dolled up at home. As seen in the photo shared, the Badla actor is seen donning a crisp white shirt with a netted skirt. All eyes are on her gladiator boots that glammed up her overall look.

Taapsee Pannu is also seen wearing a bold red lip colour along with a sleek hairdo. With a pair of huge danglers, the Saand Ki Aankh actor looks gorgeous. Taapsee captioned the post as, "Coz this lockdown has gotten the inner master chef out of all of us. Just that some of us can be very fashionably messy." Take a look at her post here.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey and the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana. She will also be featured in the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

