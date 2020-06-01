'Taapsee Pannu Is A Perfectionist'; Says 'Shabaash Mithu' Director Rahul Dholakia

Recently, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia talked about the lead actor of his upcoming sports-biopic, Shabaash Mithu. For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the character of the captain of the Indian Women Cricket team, Mithila Raj. Talking about her dedication and hard work, Rahul Dholakia said that Taapsee Pannu is a perfectionist. Read on get an insight into the development of Shabaash Mithu.

READ | Taapsee Pannu Talks About Award Functions; Says 'They Can Be Subjective'

Talking to PTI, Rahul Dholakia said, “Taapsee is a perfectionist. She has started training. We have people coaching her and we were supposed to start the training process by March-end or April beginning but then the lockdown happened and everything went for a toss. Taapsee knows the game and she is doing some training herself as we can't expect someone to go and train her at this time.”

READ | Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Her Preparation For 'Shabaash Mithu'

Further, talking about the effect of Coronavirus lockdown on the production of the film, he added, "The film was supposed to go on floors in July. I think after the lockdown is lifted, it will go on floors hopefully this year. We had thought of Mumbai and Hyderabad as the location, but now we will have to see which places are shooting friendly."

However, the delay won't affect the film's content, said Dholakia. Mentioning about the development and shooting schedule, Dholakia added, "We will not compromise on the script and screenplay. The audiences shouldn't feel cheated. We will do it cleverly and not compromise at any cost." The PTI report concluded stating that Shabaash Mithu is scheduled to be released on February 5 next year.

READ | Mithali Raj Reacts To First Look Of Her Biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' Starring Taapsee Pannu

Details of Shabaash Mithu

Actor Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen playing a cricketer in her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. Rahul Dholakia will don the director's hat while the film is written by Priya Aven. Talking about the lead character Mithali Raj, she is the first player to captain most matches for India in ODI and T20. She is also the first player to have scored 6,000 runs in WODIs. Mithali has also captained the Indian women's cricket team in the World Cup Finale 2017 where India lost to England by just 9 runs.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

READ | Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Reaction On PM Modi's '9 PM 9 Min' Call

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.