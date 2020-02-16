Taapsee Pannu Sparks 'befitting Reply' Memes As She Answers To 'sexist' Praise By Producer

Taapsee Pannu is taking on misogyny in her films, be it as a sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh or against ‘just a slap’ by her husband in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. However, that’s not all, she has been doing so in real life too. After lashing out at real stories of domestic violence and on female officers not being given commander positions in the Army, the actor had a courteous way to highlight ‘sexism’ after Tanuj Garg called her ‘female Ayushmann Khurrana.’

Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress-Critics award for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh, along with Bhumi Pednekar, at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday. Tanuj Garg, who has produced films like Tumhari Sulu and Lootera, congratulated her by calling her a ‘powerhouse’, but also a ‘female Ayushmann Khurrana.’ The Pink star wrote why she couldn’t have been addressed as ‘Bollywood’s first Taapsee Pannu’ instead.

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Her comment led to a flurry of ‘befitting reply’ comments and even memes, a dig at reportage of similar responses by media.

Here are the responses

On a serious note, many thought it was indeed a ‘befitting reply’. Several users praised her for hitting out at sexism and misogyny. One shared how she had ‘smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer’ and many called Garg a ‘troll’ too.

Befitting reply mam 😴 — Arun (@arundpp) February 16, 2020

Befitting reply. Internet on fire. Vow! — saket साकेत ಸಾಕೇತ್ 🇮🇳 (@saket71) February 16, 2020

This one, I think is the "first" real befitting reply of your Twitter History. — शायर - The Poet (@van_ram_de_mat) February 16, 2020

Good one Tapsee !

Pull down these patriarchy stupids — 🏇 (@roars_loudly) February 16, 2020

Tapsee on fire!! See how she took down a troll with a befitting reply. 👏👍 — thor5 (@itsthor5) February 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Taapsee is currently gearing up for the release of Thappad. The movie is releasing on February 28. She has also signed the biopic on Mithali Raj and Haseen Dilruba.

