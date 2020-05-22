Taapsee Pannu Says Her Character In 'Game Over' Taught Her To 'live In The Moment’

Amid coronavirus pandemic, it seems like Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is also one of the most active social media stars, is going through the photos from her old album as she has shared numerous throwback snaps. Be it from school or the sets of her previous projects, Taapsee Pannu's social media feed has given a glimpse of the actor's personal and professional life. Recently, the actress who is known to impress fans with her unconventional acting shared a still from her film Game Over.

Taapsee Pannu shares a still from Game Over

The Mulk actress who played the role of Sapna in the psychological thriller shared a still from the film and also narrated a story behind that scene. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen sitting in a wheelchair as she goes through a letter in her hand. She wrote that the envelope she held in her hand an inspiring line written in it. “We all have 2 lives, the second one starts when you have only one left,” was the line that was penned inside the envelope that she is seen holding in the still. Taapsee also wrote that the flick Game Over was not just a movie for the star, it was more than just a story. She also shared words of wisdom while concluding the caption that “Life is what u gonna make it, you should have the will power to LIVE and not just survive."

Read: Taapsee Pannu Shows 'Game Over' Tattoo In Throwback Pic, Recalls Hassle Of Maintaining It

Read: Taapsee Pannu Talks About Award Functions; Says 'They Can Be Subjective'

The actress who is relentlessly sharing interesting anecdotes along with throwback photos and videos shared another interesting picture on May 21. Taapsee shared a picture of the graphic tattoo that she had to maintain as a part of her character Swapna in the 2019 film Game Over, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She recalled the first day on the sets of the film and captioned the post with her take on the tattoo which became an 'annoying take away' for her.

She wrote, "The first day on the set of #GameOver and this tattoo became the annoying take away for men for everyone who saw the film. I love tattoos personally so I get excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they r the temporary ones maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather. This tattoo became my accessory (Since Swapna didn’t wear any accessory anyway 🙄) which was to be handled with a LOT OF care. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Read: Throwback To When Taapsee Pannu Took Fans Through A Tour Of Her Home In Mumbai, Watch

Read: Taapsee Pannu Says 'struggle Is Real' With Post On AC, Netizens Drop Harsh Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.