Taapsee Pannu Remembers How Shoot Life Was Before COVID-19 With A 'Game Over' BTS Pic

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram to show people what it was like shooting for her film Game Over. She can be seen chilling on the floor with plaster around her leg in the fun picture posted. She has also written that this picture is an apt representation of how life was before Coronavirus hit the world.

Taapsee Pannu’s set time before COVID 19

Since the past few days, Taapsee Pannu has been keeping her followers entertained by posting BTS pictures from various films that she has worked in. She can also be seen sharing little incidents and experiences that are attached to the film. She recently posted a picture from the set of her film, Game Over. In the picture posted, she can be seen lying on the ground with a thick plaster around her leg. She can be seen dressed in a nude coloured cotton dress as she shows off the peace sign in the picture posted. Taapsee Pannu can be seen resting her head on a green pillow indicating that the picture was clicked when shooting was stalled. The blurred picture is being loved by the audience as she can be seen being her candid self in it.

Read Taapsee Pannu Says Her Character In 'Game Over' Taught Her To 'live In The Moment’

Also read Desi Hacks: How To Fix Leaking AC Just The Way Taapsee Pannu Did

In the caption for the post, Taapsee Pannu has mentioned that the picture was taken when they were shooting for the climax sequence of the film. She also wrote about all the pain that she had to go through to get the last sequence right. She has written about the cast around her leg and the late-night shoots were something she was never fond of. She has also written that she had to roam around in wheelchair owing to the plaster on her leg. Taapsee Pannu has stressed upon the fact that the final output was something worth celebrating and remembering for her. Towards the end of the caption, Taapsee Pannu has also added a postscript. She has written that the picture is also an appropriate representation of how set life used to be before the COVID 19 era. Have a look at the throwback BTS picture from Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram here.

Read This Day That Year: Taapsee Gushes Over Virat Kohli's Photo, Calls Him 'Captain With Swag'

Also read Taapsee Pannu Shows 'Game Over' Tattoo In Throwback Pic, Recalls Hassle Of Maintaining It

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.