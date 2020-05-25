This Day That Year: Taapsee Gushes Over Virat Kohli's Photo, Calls Him 'Captain With Swag'

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years. From Taapsee Pannu’s reaction to Virat Kohli as captain raises the style quotient; fans' reaction to Kabir Singh’s Bekhayali song; to the internet giving a crash course on feminism to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Taapsee Pannu's reaction to Virat Kohli's photo

One week ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, all the captains shared frame for an iconic photograph. Bollywood actors including Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, and Urvashi Rautela had their eyes on Virat Kohli. They all took to social media and tweeted praising the captain. Shared by Cricket World Cup's official account, the snap also features New Zealand's Kane Williamson, South Africa's Faf du Plessis, England’s Eoin Morgan, Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed, Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne, Australia’s Aaron Finch, Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib, Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza, and West Indies’ Jason Holder, besides India’s Virat Kohli.

According to a report, Taapsee Pannu had the best reaction to Virat Kohli’s picture. While other celebrities cheered for the captain, Taapsee Pannu could not stop gushing over him and wrote, “This is such a cool picture! Needless to say, our Indian Man owns it totally! Captain with swag.”, in a tweet. Take a look.

This is such a cool picture ! Needless to say our Indian Man owns it totally! Captain with swag 😁🤘🏼 https://t.co/8BizXbqdBw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 24, 2019

Innnndddiiiiaaaahhhh indiaaa🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 wishing @imVkohli and the entire team all the very best. Ps . Should’ve been favourite captain ? No ? https://t.co/vrPqWXOrZT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 24, 2019

Shahid Kapoor’s Bekhayali garnered applause

Shahid Kapoor’s Bekhayali from Kabir Singh was released on May 24, 2019. Right after it came out, the song created a buzz among the fans who could not stop listening to it. The video accompanying Shahid Kapoor’s Bekhayali song features Kabir Singh, who is heartbroken and spends time reminiscing his good times with his ladylove. Shahid Kapoor’s Bekhayali took the internet by storm and was trending for a long time. Viewers were impressed with Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the movie. Take a look at the fans’ reaction.

#Bekhayali What A song yr... Hats of u @SachetParampara Sir... Full song is superb... New song Ho to Aisa Ho warna Na Ho pic.twitter.com/ePmNho9aS3 — Bishwajit Mondal (@bishurock12) May 24, 2019

Kareena Kapoor's feminism controversy

During the music launch of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comedy flick Veere Di Wedding, the actor said that she did not see herself as a feminist but believed in equality. According to reports, her co-stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania were accompanying her at the launch alongside filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh, producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. After the music launch, Twitterati made fun of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s contradicting comparisons. They shared their versions of the actor’s statements on feminism. Take a look at the netizens’ response to Kareena Kapoor’s feminism controversy.

I am not a vegetarian but I am an animal rights activist. — Garvita Khybri (@GarvitaKhybri) May 23, 2018

Also read: Desi Hacks: How To Fix Leaking AC Just The Way Taapsee Pannu Did

Also read: This Day That Year: Sonam Kapoor Slams Vivek Oberoi's Meme, Latter Reacts

Varun Dhawan trolled for imitating Daisy Shah's Race 3 dialogue

Daisy Shah’s Race 3 dialogue grew to popularity in no time. She said, “Our business is our business. None of your business", which also led to hilarious memes and jokes on social media. Shah’s co-star Jacqueline Fernandez also took to Instagram and shared stories playfully trolling the actor for her dialogue. After this, Varun Dhawan also shared a video with Remo D’Souza on Instagram where they are engaging in a serious discussion and somebody interrupts. Varun Dhawan points at the camera and speaks Daisy Shah’s dialogue. However, they were trolled for the same. Take a look at the video.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Says Her Character In 'Game Over' Taught Her To 'live In The Moment’

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Shows 'Game Over' Tattoo In Throwback Pic, Recalls Hassle Of Maintaining It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.