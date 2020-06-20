Taapsee Pannu And Other Actors Who Have Worked With Superstar Mammootty

Mammootty has been in the movie industry for nearly four decades now. Including his cameo appearances, the actor has worked in nearly 400 films. Mammootty has been a part of Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu as well as Kanada films and has also collaborated with many stars like Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran and Madhavi from the movie industry. Here are a few films of Mammootty with hit stars from the movie industry.

Mammootty's hit films with other stars from the South Industry

Taapsee Pannu - Doubles

Doubles is a comedy Malayalam film starring actors Mammootty, Nadia Moidu and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Mammootty played the role of Giri in the film, while Nadia Moidu played the role of his twin sister in the film. Doubles is a story about two siblings who rescue victims of road accidents. Taapsee Pannu played the role of Saira Banu in the film.

Shriya Saran - Pokkiri Raja

Pokkiri Raja stars actors Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a man called Raja, who takes the blame on himself after his father commits a murder. The boy is then deserted by his father who later meets him after years when his other son is falsely imprisoned.

Madhavi- Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha is an epic historical film that released in the year 1989. The film stars actors Mammootty, Balan K. Nair, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi in the lead roles. Actor Madhavi is seen as Mammotty's fiance in the film. The film is about an orphan who is looked after by his uncle. Years, later a conflict rises between the protagonist and his jealous cousin.

Raai Laxmi - Annan Thambi

Mammootty and Raai Laxmi came together for the film Annan Thambi. The film also stars Gopika in the lead roles along with Mammootty and Raai Laxmi. Mammootty was seen in a double role in the film, which follows the story of two brothers who cannot get along with each other. However, things take a turn and they bond with each other when an enemy tries to create misunderstandings between them.

Padmapriya - Kazhcha

Source: Kazhcha movie clip/YouTube

Actor Padmapriya has collaborated with Mammootty for several films. One of their best films together is Kaazhcha which released in 2004. The film is about a small boy who reaches Kerala after he lost everything in the Gujarat earthquake. He stays with Mammootty’s family and soon the young kid becomes a part of the family until the government decides to send him back.

