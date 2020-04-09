Jackky Bhagnani Reveals Idea Of 'Muskurayega India' Initiative, Says 'we Will Win & Smile'

Presented by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music and Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, the video song Muskurayega India has struck a chord with the people for its laudable message of sheer positivity. Jackky has revealed that the beautiful song was the best way possible for him to reach out and uplift the spirits of the millions who feel uncertain during the coronavirus crisis. He shared, "It feels nice that we could be a small part of getting a smile on everyone's face.".

Have a look at Muskurayega India song:

Phir se hogi sapno ki udaan!

Jo saath de de saara India, phir muskurayega India, phir jeet jayega India! Presenting a small tribute to the spirit of our country 🇮🇳 #muskurayegaIndia out now! https://t.co/oHap42mQRN@akshaykumar @Jjust_Music @VishalMMishra #CapeOfGoodFilms — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) April 6, 2020

While talking to RepublicWorld, Jackky Bhagnani spoke about the motivation behind taking the onus of making the project and said that it was a collective effort of so many members of the film fraternity who came together and put out a song that speaks about hope.

He shared, "Whatever money which gets raised through this song, and the revenues that come in, will be donated to charity, like PM CARES fund, for the corona victims. We tried out level best together and this is the best piece of content we can put in the most professionally amateur way. Because everyone was at home and have sent their videos from their houses. None of us met."

The Mitron star has been especially grateful for the efforts of the people involved in creating the video. He revealed, "I must say that everyone who is a part of this video had agreed to it at the drop of a hat. They didn't even take a second to think about it or said, "we'll let you know.". They just asked "if we'll be a part of the video, will it help people?" and that's how everyone agreed to it. Also, everyone loved the audio as well."

When asked if he would call the project his brain-child, Jackky humbly replied, "I am just the orchestrator and I'm happy that I could do something like this but this is everyone's initiative. I would not want to take credit alone because if Akshay sir and everyone involved including the editor and the singer would not have said yes to doing this, it wouldn't have been possible."

"The lockdown has taught us a lot."

Talking about taking the initiative further in the future, he said that even though the film fraternity started the good deed, it should now go to the people. "Through different media, when people listen to the song that would help us raise funds. People could also help directly by posting about their contribution using the hashtag #muskurayegaIndia. They should start owning the initiative as it is not just ours. We just wanted to bring the awareness that if we stand together, we will win this and we will smile."

First thing after the lockdown

Jackky stressed the fact that it feels like a far-fetched dream at the moment to be amid nature as everyone is locked indoors. "I would like to go out in the open air, on the beach, and just run and feel free. I want to be grateful for being able to roam around freely which seems like a luxury at this point."

