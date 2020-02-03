Union Budget
Taapsee Pannu And Tara Sutaria Will Inspire You To Pick Some Unconventional Blouse Designs

Bollywood News

Here are some pictures of Taapsee Pannu and Tara Sutaria in some unconventional blouse designs to get inspired by. So you can pick some unconventional blouses:

Taapsee Pannu

Be it a party, red carpet, movie screenings or promotions, or any other occasion, a saree is the best outfit to wear. Not only does a saree helps adds beauty to your look, but it also gives you an instant glamour, if styled properly. Draping a saree with the perfect blouse design makes is vital to ace that ethnic look. The look of your saree can enhance further depending on your blouse design. So, here are some pictures of B'Town celebs like Taapsee Pannu and Tara Sutaria in some unconventional blouse designs to get inspired from-

Taapsee Pannu and Tara Sutaria will inspire you to pick unconventional blouses to pair with saris and lehengas

Tara Sutaria in some sporting some amazing blouse designs, have a look here-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her sarees as well as blouse designs. So have a look at these Taapsee Pannu pictures in unconventional & designer blouses to take fashion cues from-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Image courtesy: @taapsee

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Image courtesy: @taapsee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Image courtesy: @taapsee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Image courtesy: @taapsee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Image courtesy: @taapsee

