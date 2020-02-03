Taapsee Pannu: Actors Are Treated As Demigods, They Should Have A Sense Of Responsibility

Taapsee Pannu is known for being the kind of actor who chooses scripts which are unique and socially relevant. In her recent films, she has done fairly well and has also managed to win over the audience through her work. Her films like Pink, Mulk, Game Over, and Saand Ki Aankh have gone on to become commercial successes, putting her among the A-listers in Bollywood.

"Actors are treated as demigods so they should have a sense of responsibility"

Recently, the esteemed actor announced her next project with the trailer of her film titled Thappad. The trailer of the film started off with a happy vibe and then descended into something gripping as things took a drastic turn. Thappad tells the story of a woman in a battle to file a divorce from her husband after he slaps her. This film was seen as being the voice of the ones who have suffered domestic abuse at the hands of their near ones. Her fans in the comments praised her for her choice of film and even wished her all the success.

Speaking to a news portal, Taapsee stated that fans put actors on a pedestal. Hence, according to her, an artist should have a responsibility when it comes to portraying roles on screen. The impact a film makes on the audience is not to be taken lightly. The actor argued that we keep comparing our films to the likes of Hollywood, but unlike them, people do not mimic their favourite stars.

Taapsee added that it should be an actors responsibility to talk about gripping subjects. When asked about how the Internet is hailing Taapsee’s film as an answer to Kabir Singh, she said that she is not making documentaries, and she is okay with the portrayal of flawed characters. She said that flawed characters are often fun to play on the screen, citing her role in Badla. She concluded by saying that playing such negative characters is not wrong but normalising and celebrating them is something she does not agree with.

