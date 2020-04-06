The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Post From The Sets Of 'Naam Shabana'; See Here

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Read on to know more about her recent throwback photo from her spy thriller film.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. She started her career back in 2010, and in 2013 she was seen in her first Bollywood film titled Chashme Baddoor. From then, she has starred in several critically acclaimed films, have been a part of films that deal with social, and has also performed in purely comical films.

The actor was also seen acting in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer action flick Baby. Recently, Pannu shared a video from her film Naam Shabana. Read on to know more about what she had to say about the film’s shoot:

Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback post from Naam Shabana

Taking to social media handle, Taapsee Pannu shared a video from her spy action-thriller flick Naam Shabana. The video was uploaded on April 5, 2020. In the video, fans can see that Taapsee Pannu, who is also known for Saand Ki Aankh, is holding an umbrella as it is artificially raining and she walks towards a taxi. Here is the Instagram post by Taapsee Pannu:

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Thinks She Has Become Chubby Amid Lockdown, Video Calls Her Trainer; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

READ | Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

Pannu captioned the photo saying, "That rarest of rare ‘cold’ night of Mumbai when I was shooting for #NaamShabana What made it ‘colder’ was the fact that I was already under weather with a running nose and we shot a rain sequence. Thankfully no dancing for me in this one else my already blocked nose could barely suck in any oxygen to save me from that chill December night. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

READ | When John Abraham Saved Mumbai's Pets From Falling Victim To COVID-19 Misinformation

 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Has A Quarantine Message For "YOU" As India Fights COVID-19 Outbreak
 

 

 

First Published:
