Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Post From The Sets Of 'Naam Shabana'; See Here

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. She started her career back in 2010, and in 2013 she was seen in her first Bollywood film titled Chashme Baddoor. From then, she has starred in several critically acclaimed films, have been a part of films that deal with social, and has also performed in purely comical films.

The actor was also seen acting in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer action flick Baby. Recently, Pannu shared a video from her film Naam Shabana. Read on to know more about what she had to say about the film’s shoot:

Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback post from Naam Shabana

Taking to social media handle, Taapsee Pannu shared a video from her spy action-thriller flick Naam Shabana. The video was uploaded on April 5, 2020. In the video, fans can see that Taapsee Pannu, who is also known for Saand Ki Aankh, is holding an umbrella as it is artificially raining and she walks towards a taxi. Here is the Instagram post by Taapsee Pannu:

Pannu captioned the photo saying, "That rarest of rare ‘cold’ night of Mumbai when I was shooting for #NaamShabana What made it ‘colder’ was the fact that I was already under weather with a running nose and we shot a rain sequence. Thankfully no dancing for me in this one else my already blocked nose could barely suck in any oxygen to save me from that chill December night. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Today is the day I stand behind this woman...the Real Hero of #NaamShabana. Discover the hero in each one of you, a Shabana! Out Today 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Rw1VDpwlQj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2017

