Taapsee Pannu Talks About The Balance Of Unconventional And Mainstream Films In Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is known for her strikingly different roles in films that are unconventional as well as commercially mainstream Bollywood. The actor has dipped her toe in both the styles of cinematic experiences and continues to strike a balance between the two in her choice of roles. The actor revealed in a conversation with an entertainment daily that, after doing some unconventional roles in a few films, it was imperative for her to break the stereotypes that would've been set for any new actor in the Hindi film industry.

Taapsee spoke about stereotypes in the kind of films in Bollywood as well as the kind of roles one does. She claimed that she opted for a glamorous role in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 to break free of the image of an unconventional actor that she had owing to her roles in films like Neeraj Pandey's Baby, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink and Shivam Nair's Naam Shabana. Taapsee also said that for any actor in Bollywood, stereotyping becomes rampant if they choose a certain kind of film over and over again.

The actor claimed that the lines between a mainstream commercially viable film and a content-driven independent film are slowly merging into one with the current lot of fantastic films being produced in Bollywood and hopes to work in this supposed middle ground of the two types of cinema. Taapsee's roles in many of the films have been one of a kind and we certainly hope to see the actor in more films with her powerful screen presence. The actor was last seen in Tushar Hiranandani's film Saand Ki Aankh where she portrayed the role of an aged woman and won accolades for her performance in the film.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

On the work front, Taapsee has many projects lined up for 2020. Apart from Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, she will also essay the lead in RSVP Production's next venture. She will share the screen space with actor Vikrant Massey in September 2020's release Haseen Dilruba. Taapsee was also in the news recently for her upcoming sports biopic based on the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team Mithali Raj.

