Taapsee Pannu's Best Movies That All Fans Must Watch On Netflix

After starring in various Tollywood flicks, Taapsee Pannu kick-started her Bollywood journey with Chashme Baddoor, which was commercially successful. Later on, she went on to star in the critically acclaimed Pink, Soorma, and Badla among others. With her numerous applause-worthy performances, we have compiled her best films to binge-watch on Netflix:

Here are Taapsee Pannu’s best films that you can watch on Netflix

1. Pink

One of the most popular films in Pannu’s career, this courtroom drama revolves around three women who are falsely accused of attempted murder and prostitution. Meenal, Falak, and Andrea are entangled in a web of dirty politics after they defend themselves from getting molested by a politician’s nephew.

With no one by their side, a retired lawyer lends a helping hand. He fights for the girls and changes the perception of a woman in society. Pink features Amitabh Bachchan’s remarkable performance as a lawyer, who delivers in the ending a speech about women empowerment.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Sparks 'befitting Reply' Memes As She Answers To 'sexist' Praise By Producer

2. Badla

This is the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after Pink. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla details a murder case which slowly unravels itself. With Bachchan donning the hat of a lawyer again, this time the culprit is none other than Pannu. This suspense thriller film is known for its fascinating storyline and loads of twists to make your eyes wide open.

3. Soorma

Based on the life of the formal National Hockey Team Captain, Sandeep Singh, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. This Shaad Ali-directorial revolves around the athlete’s life after his injury, which could end his career. Soorma is an inspiring tale that depicts Singh’s journey to overcome every obstacle on his path to success. Despite getting mixed reviews, this film was commercially successful.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Felicitated At A College In Haridwar As They Rename The Gym After Her

4. Judwaa 2

This action-comedy flick is a remake of the 1997 drama Judwaa. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the prominent roles, this David Dhawan-directorial is based on the twins Prem and Raja who get separated at birth. While one becomes an honest young man in Mumbai, the other is a thug who wanders on the streets. Hilarious moments occur when they appear at similar places consecutively, adding twists to the fun. This film was a huge commercial success.

5. Game Over

Helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, this psychological thriller showcases Pannu as a handicapped woman. She portrays a wheelchair-bound lady who protects her home from an intruder. Despite her traumatic experience and physical inabilities, she manages to emerge victorious in her real-life game. Game Over was received positively by the critics and the audience alike.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu's Retro Outfits That Give Major 90's Vibes; See Picture Here

Also read: Taapsee Pannu's Outfits That Are Perfect Pick For An Office Meeting, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.