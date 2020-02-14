Taapsee Pannu's Outfits That Are Perfect Pick For An Office Meeting, See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is widely known for her unconventional choices when it comes to her films. The year 2019 seemed to be a great year for the actor. Apart from her big-screen appearances, she is also quite active on Instagram and is adored for her sartorial choices. Check out Taapsee Pannu's best formal looks.

Taapsee Pannu's Formal Wardrobe

Posing for a fashion magazine's Christmas edition, the actor was styled in a semi-formal outfit. She donned a creamish skirt paired with lemonish bow-shirt. In the picture, Taapsee left her curls loose over the red checkered blazer.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Sports Casuals Like An Absolute Stunner And These Pics Are Proof

During the Navy Night 2019, Taapsee Pannu stunned in the event in a grey formal dress-suit. In the picture, the Saand Ki Aankh actor paired the black turtle-neck dress with a grey suit jacket. She left her curls open with minimal makeup on her face.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Carries Her Curls Like A Diva & These Gorgeous Pics Prove It

In this post, Taapsee Pannu opted for a grey suit-pant two-piece. She tied her curls in a floral headband and went for a basic makeup look. Not to miss, the Badla star's sneakers.

Once again, she tied her hair, leaving a few flicks open. She wore blue striped co-ords paired with a grey turtle neck t-shirt. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu's Print On Print Looks To Take Fashion Cues From

During her Badla's promotional tour, Taapsee Pannu opted for a simple two-piece formal outfit. She paired a white shirt with brown high-waist palazzos. Her hairstyle looked perfect.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Has Aced The Versatility Game In Her Outfits Too, See Pics

Image Credits - Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.