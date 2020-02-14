Taapsee Pannu's Retro Outfits That Give Major 90's Vibes; See Picture Here

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Thappad. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on February 28, 2020. Apart from being critically acclaimed for her movies, she is well-known among her fans for her fashion sense. Taapsee Pannu has made headlines several times be it for her ethnic looks or western outfits. Her ravishing sartorial choices is an inspiration to many. Taapsee Pannu is one of those celebs who is an active social media user.

The Thappad actor often takes to Instagram, to share her stylish outfits with her fans. Taapsee Pannu has also been spotted in fashion outfits that will remind one of the iconic 90's era. Here is a compilation of Taapsee Pannu’s outfits that gives out the 90’s vibe.

Taapsee Pannu is seen sporting a blue dress which features a collar and a belt. The twist of her outfit is that she opted for an orange bandana which compliments the outfit beautifully.

Here, Taapsee Pannu is seen wearing a classic multi-coloured sweater which is perfectly giving the 90’s vibe. The actor paired the outfit with plain yellow bell-bottoms and accessorised her look with hoops.

Taapsee Pannu is spotted donning a sheer floral red top which she paired with chequered green bell-bottom pants. Her look is accessorised with black boots, sunglasses and orange earrings.

The actor opted for a white full-sleeves shirt which she paired with a golden shimmer bell-bottom pants. This outfit of Taapsee Pannu is giving the disco vibes which was a big trend during the ’90s.

Taapsee Pannu is seen sporting a white full-sleeves shirt with nude palazzo pants featuring a belt. The actor accessorised her look with glasses and black sandals.

In this picture, Taapsee Pannu is seen sporting nude bell-bottom pants with a matching coat. She opted to go with a white shirt to wear beneath it. Her hairstyle gives out the perfect 90’s vibe.

