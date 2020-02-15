Taapsee Pannu Felicitated At A College In Haridwar As They Rename The Gym After Her

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has won over audiences' hearts with her bold film choices as well as her power-packed performances. The Pink actor has been shooting for her next film in Haridwar where the local college’s administration decided to rename their gym to felicitate her. Take a look at the complete story below.

Read Also: Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location

Haridwar college gym to be renamed after Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting in the town of Haridwar for her next project Haseen Dillruba. She has also been preparing for her film that she would be taking up after this, Rashmi Rocket in which she plays the role of an athlete from Kutch. She has been exercising in the gymnasium of a local college, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya to get a lean frame for her role in Rashmi Rocket.

Read Also: Rana Daggubati Spoke About 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Not Trying To Give A Social Message

The Badla star has been spending a lot of time in the gym in between shoots to prepare for her role. The college administration decided to rename the gym to Taapsee Pannu Health and Fitness Gymnasium. Last Thursday the actor was invited by the college officials where they shared the news with her. Taapsee, who was initially very surprised with this unusual offer now hopes to inspire local girls to take a keen interest in physical fitness and sports.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has been gearing up for her upcoming release Thappad that has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. The trailer has received huge appreciation from the fans and the movie is slated to release on February 28, 2020. It is about a girl who fills for divorce after getting slapped at a party by her husband.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar's Tribute To Her 'forever, unconditional And Loyal Love' Catches Our Feels

Read Also: Irrfan Khan To Skip 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions Due To Health Issues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.