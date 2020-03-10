Taapsee Pannu Shows How To Add A Pop Of Colour To Your Wardrobe With These Bright Outfits

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood currently. Her choice of roles is eccentric and gritty. Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her performances in movies like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, and many more. The star is now gearing up for another female-oriented movie titled Thappad.

Taapsee Pannu is also very active on social media. She has a great fashion sense and this is proved by her Instagram handle which she constantly updates with some of her best pictures from events and photoshoot. Most of these posts have Taapsee flaunting bright outfits, confidently, inspiring legions of her followers. Check them out below-

Also read | Times When Taapsee Pannu Was Vocal About Her Thoughts; Read

Taapsee Pannu's bright-coloured outfits

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Or Aishwarya Rai; Who Rocked The Butterfly Print Gown Better?

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Slayed In A Beaded Gown During An Award Function; See Pictures

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Is Giving Out Some Major Summer Outfit Goals, Check It Out!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.